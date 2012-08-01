(Repeats to add date in dateline)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Michelle Martin

LONDON/BERLIN Aug 1 Investors apprehensive about the European Central Bank's ability to deliver robust crisis-fighting measures snapped up 3.4 billion euros worth of safe-haven five-year German bonds on Wednesday at a record low cost to Berlin.

German bond yields rose in the secondary market after ECB chief Mario Draghi said last week that the central bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, but comments from German officials have since lowered expectations for ECB action.

The uncertainty prompted investors to bid for more than twice the amount of paper up for sale despite the meagre returns on offer.

Average yields at the auction hit a record low of 0.31 percent, contrasting sharply with the 5.29 percent Italy paid to issue bonds of similar maturity at a sale on Monday and compared with an average of 1.99 at Germany's 5-year auctions so far in 2012. For auction details, see

"The bid/cover is quite impressive given the very low level of yields. This is another confirmation that there is a lot of risk aversion in the market," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

"I was not expecting such strong demand. It shows two things. First, the market...(knows) that maybe tomorrow Draghi would not be able to confirm its expectations. Second, there is a lot of liquidity in the market that needs to find a place."

German Bund futures held steady at 144.09 after the auction, still down on the day as some investors booked profits after they rallied more than a full point on Monday.

Five-year bonds yielded 0.33 percent in the secondary market, unchanged from before the auction. The German 5-/10-year curve is back at its steepest since May 10 around 100 basis points, according to Reuters charts, with the shorter-dated yields anchored by expectations of further rate cuts.

The tail at the auction - which indicates the difference between the average accepted bid and the lowest accepted bid and is a measure of bidding quality - was 0.01 percent compared with a 2012 average of 0.004 cents.

"Economic data is still relatively weak and you could see more action from the ECB as early as tomorrow though I guess the greater focus is what the ECB will do with the likes of Spain and Italy rather than on the interest rate front," said Elisabeth Afseth, a bond analyst at Investec.

"Regardless, it's going to be low interest rates for a long time in Europe. It's unlikely that we see those yields go much higher any time soon." (Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)