* Pool of QE-eligible German debt shrinking

* Vanishing yields force Bundesbank to buy longer-term debt

* ECB may have to waive purchase rules

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 11 Germany's central bank may soon find there are not enough Bunds in the market for it to meet its share of European Central Bank sovereign bond purchases as vanishing yields squeeze the pool of eligible debt.

The Bundesbank, the euro zone's most influential central bank, is set to buy the lion's share under the ECB's 1 trillion euro quantitative easing programme that kicked off on Monday.

It has not said how much it plans to buy over the 19 months of the programme but analysts estimate it will buy about 214 billion euros worth, based on each country's contribution to the ECB's capital. link.reuters.com/gak34w

This looks increasingly hard to attain set against ECB rules barring purchases of bonds yielding less than its deposit rate of -20 basis points and owning more than a quarter of any one bond.

"The universe of buyable bonds is melting like snow in the spring sun," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.

"Our reckoning is the Buba won't fill its quota."

About 700 billion euros of German bonds are eligible to be bought under QE, based on their market value, according to Reuters calculations, but that pool is drying up as more yields fall below -0.20 percent.

Over 200 billion of German bonds with 2-4 years maturity are yielding -20 bps or less, prompting the central bank to buy longer-term bonds, which in turn drives down their yields.

Assuming German debt issuance in 2016 is similar to this year's, if yields on the 2019 and 2020 bonds also fall below minus 20 bps, the Bundesbank might be unable to meet its bond-buying target and stick to the current constraints of the QE programme, according to Reuters calculations.

Yields on five-year bonds are just 8 bps away from hitting that threshold, and analysts say even modest Bundesbank buying could push them below. Some investors said returns on the bonds were fuelling demand, regardless of what the Bundesbank did.

"If you look at the monthly returns of buying a five-year Spanish bond versus a five-year German bond you probably have higher returns in the Bund market because of the price appreciation," said Antonio Torralba, head of flow rates trading at BBVA in Madrid.

FLEXI RULES?

Some analysts reckon German 10-year yields could turn negative as the prospect of a concentration of central bank purchases in longer-dated maturities spurs investors to snap up the increasingly scarce top-rated debt.

German 10-year yields hit a record low of 0.199 percent on Wednesday and RBS strategists say a fall to the ECB's deposit rate cannot be discounted.

"Our calculations show that if 10-year Bunds go negative, which must not be dismissed, in our view, then we believe the 25 percent cap will be hit for long-dated paper this year," they said in a note.

"The Buba may have to abandon buying Bunds altogether unless the rules are changed. In any case the cap will be hit in several sectors before September 2016 even in the unlikely event in which Bund prices have peaked already."

In response, the ECB could waive the rule on owning up to a quarter of any bond or cut its deposit rate and allow national central banks to buy other euro zone sovereigns' debt, analysts said. The Bundesbank could also buy more debt issued by supranationals such as the European Stability Mechanism, though that source is also being squeezed as yields turn negative.

For BNP Paribas and JPMorgan strategists, it is too early to say how big a problem this is.

"At some stage if this is causing too much problem for the Eurosystem the decision of the ECB could be to lower the deposit rate," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said. "If, for example, the ECB decides to cut the deposit facility rate to -50 bps I'm not sure bond yields would fall to -50 bps right away so the ECB would have the opportunity to buy some of them." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Toby Chopra)