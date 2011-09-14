* Safe-haven demand intact on Greek default fears

* Average Schatz yield at auction near record low of 0.47 pct

* Investors nervous before Spanish auction

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 14 A German sale of 4 billion euros of two-year government bonds drew solid demand on Wednesday despite negligible prospects of a real return as investors focused on preserving capital as fears grew of a Greek default.

Yields at the German sale were close to record lows a day after Italy paid the highest premium in more than a decade to auction new five-year bonds, highlighting the two countries' very different roles in the intractable euro zone debt crisis.

While investors seek safety in debt issued by the bloc's paymaster, Germany, as talk of a Greek default grows louder, they fret that Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, may become the next victim of the crisis.

Investors were also edgy before a Spanish auction on Thursday at which Madrid is expected to pay dearly to lure investors to buy three maturities of bonds after a disappointing sale early this month.

With the German Schatz yield at just 0.5 percent in the secondary market

The average yield at the sale of 0.51 percent was the lowest since the 0.47 percent historic low at an auction in June 2010 and nearly 100 basis points below the European Central Bank's key refinancing rate of 1.5 percent

The sale drew 1.8 times the total amount on offer compared with 1.4 times at a previous auction of the bonds on Aug. 17 but in line with average bid/cover ratios at Schatz auctions this year.

For auction details see

"Keeping in mind where yields are and also the dynamics of the past weeks it's a good auction," Michael Leister, a rate strategist at WestLB said.

"It really shows you that focus is shifting away from the return on the capital to the return of the capital. Basically you are happy if you get your principal at the end of the day."

German annual inflation stood at 2.4 percent in August.

The Schatz yield was steady from before the auction at 0.52 percent, leaving the 2/10-year German yield curve up a shade at 130 bps, with investors nervous before a conference call between the French, German and Greek leaders later in the day.

"(The auction) signals that investors remain very cautions and risk aversion is still there despite rebounding equities yesterday," Unicredit strategist Chiara Cremonesi said.

"Sentiment remains very fragile because buying two-year Schatz at 0.51 percent while the ECB refi stands at 1.50 percent is quite unappealing."

The two-year yield has dropped almost a full percentage point since euro zone policymakers agreed a second Greek bailout on July 21.

The bailout has been complicated by Athens's failure to meet fiscal targets agreed with its lenders, which led to a suspension of talks, doubts about the success of a debt swap with investors and demands for collateral on loans.

Besides the safe-haven bid, analysts said some investors might also have been positioning for the possibility that the ECB will cut interest rates after it paused its hiking cycle earlier this month due to a sluggish growth outlook and worsening debt crisis. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)