(Fixes spelling in first paragraph)
* Two-year yields could go below zero
* Depressed returns prompt comparisons with Japan
* Investors look to top-rated issuers like Australia, New
Zealand
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 15 Investors in German bonds may
soon get back less than they pay for the debt as they forego any
profit and instead seek shelter from the euro zone's storm,
driving borrowing costs for the region's safest issuer to
unprecedented lows.
German bonds are already offering next to no return after a
political crisis in Greece and bad debts plaguing Spanish banks,
added to concern about global economic growth, prompted the
flight into government debt regarded as a safe haven.
Borrowing costs for Germany, Britain, the United States and
Japan have also tumbled to record lows at recent bond sales with
the lack of a solution to the debt crisis keeping investors
desperate to preserve their funds despite the dwindling returns.
"I don't think the disincentive from low yields will be
enough to counteract the incentive for the safe haven status of
a core market such as Germany," said Jack Kelly, fixed income
investment director at Standard Life investments, which has
about $243 billion of assets under management.
"Two year (German yields) could trade through zero. They're
ultimately reflective of the flight to quality and 10-year Bund
yields could get to sub 1 percent," he said.
Two year German bonds are yielding as little as
six basis points and a fall below zero, as is already the case
for some short-term Treasury bills, means investors would pay
more to buy the debt than they would get back.
Investors can buy German bonds directly from the state in
auctions or from their peers on the secondary market. Hunger for
the debt has pushed prices above face value: for instance, an
investor has to pay about 100.34 euros for every 100 euros'
worth of two-year debt in the secondary market.
As the price continues to rise, this will also swallow up
the meagre interest paid on the bonds, meaning investors are
effectively paying the German state to look after their money.
On top of that, the value of the bonds is also being eroded
by inflation, giving a very poor deal to investors worried about
the turmoil on the euro zone's periphery and a possible Greek
exit from the common currency.
Benchmark German 10-year yields have tumbled to all-time
lows around 1.43 percent.
"We expect the periphery crisis to take a turn for the worse
with Greek exit risks seen as a driver. We still expect negative
two-year (German) Schatz yields. Stay long Bunds," said
Harvinder Sian, a strategist Royal Bank of Scotland.
JAPAN-STYLE RISKS
The depressed returns have prompted comparisons with Japan,
where 10-year yields have averaged just 1.4
percent since 2000, the end of a decade that followed the
bursting of a property bubble.
Although many European officials and some strategists say
such comparisons are unwarranted, the Dutch central bank warned
last week that Europe was at risk of such a Japanese-style "Lost
Decade" of low economic growth, weak consumer spending, poor
company investment and tougher borrowing conditions.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on German and Japanese yields
link.reuters.com/sez28s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
German yields have tumbled across all maturities, with the
30-year bond offering a record low 2.12 percent - almost one
percentage point less than it cost Spain to issue one-year debt
this week. With German inflation running at 2.1 percent, buying
the bonds now would barely cover cost-of-living increases.
"German Bunds are not bought because of carry return, but as
a safe haven. So yields may not have seen the bottom yet," said
Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust,
which manages assets worth 16 billion euro ($20.54 billion).
While the shrinking returns in German bonds are proving no
deterrent to investors, investors are also to looking at
top-rated markets outside Europe such as Australia and New
Zealand, though the risk of currency fluctuations could limit
flows into those markets.
Australian 10-year bonds, for example, are yielding 3.24
percent, almost two percentage points more than
German counterparts.
"Australia and New Zealand have very attractive yield levels
and pretty stable economies. Sweden and Norway may also offer
alternatives for investors. But investors have to actively
manage the currency risks involved to make them an additional
source of return," Kind said.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Graphic by Scott Barber; editing by David Stamp)