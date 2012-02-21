BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden 14: March 7 - Dec. 31 rental income SEK 2.1 mln
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
LONDON Feb 21 Orders for Britain's 2062 index-linked gilt totalled a fraction over 8 billion pounds when books closed around 1000 GMT, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
Strategists expect the UK Debt Management Office to want to raise about 3.5 billion pounds in nominal terms from the sale.
Price guidance for the gilt tightened to between flat and 0.25 basis points below the yield offered on the 2055 linker , compared to initial guidance of between 0.75 basis points above and 0.25 basis points below, the source added.
As usual with British gilt syndicatoins, pricing and allocation will be decided later on Tuesday. The lead bookrunners on this transaction are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS. (Reporting by David Milliken)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight month on Monday, effectively dismissing a huge boost in economic growth as an anomaly.