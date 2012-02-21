LONDON Feb 21 Britain is set to sell 3.75
billion pounds of the 2062 gilt after bookrunners
received orders of just over 8 billion pounds in a syndicated
offering earlier on Tuesday, a source familiar with the
transaction said.
The gilt is set to be priced with a yield 0.25 basis points
below that of the 2055 index-linked gilt, the source
said, implying a price at the top-end of the initial guidance.
Strategists had earlier forecast that the UK Debt Management
Office would seek to sell about 3.5 billion pounds of the 2062
gilt, and anticipated solid demand as real yields had risen over
the past month due to a broader fall in gilt prices from record
lows hit in January.
The lead bookrunners on this transaction are Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS.
