BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain sold 3 billion pounds of conventional gilts due 2024 on Tuesday. RESULT OF STG 3 BLN 2.75 PCT CONVENTIONAL GILT DUE 2024 (Prev) (Prev) (Oct 21, 2014) (Oct 21, 2014) LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 104.765 (105.291) YIELD 2.207% (2.152) NON-COMPETITIVE PRICE 104.785 (105.317) YIELD 2.205% (2.149) HIGHEST ACCEPTED PRICE 104.817 (105.341) YIELD 2.201% (2.147) BID TO COVER 1.45 (1.71) YIELD TAIL 0.2 bps (0.3 bps) TOTAL BIDS RECEIVED 4,343.7 MLN (5,142.9 MLN) COMPETITIVE BIDS ALLOTTED 2,699.0 MLN (2,699.5 MLN) % ALLOTTED AT LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 44.0 PCT (66.5 PCT) NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS ALLOTTED: - GEMMS STG 300.6 MLN (299.9 MLN) - OTHER STG 0.4 MLN (0.6 MLN) (Reporting by Andy Bruce)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)