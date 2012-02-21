LONDON Feb 21 The UK Debt Management Office said it sold 3.75 billion pounds of the 2062 index-linked gilt via syndication on Tuesday at a fixed re-offer price of 113.456, equivalent to 0.25 basis points below the yield of the 2055 gilt.

Strategists had expected the DMO to sell about 3.5 billion pounds of the gilt, and the DMO said the strong demand meant it would cancel a smaller tender scheduled for the week starting March 26.

The real yield at which the gilt sold is 0.0995 percent, higher than the negative real yields seen at some recent sales.

The volume and pricing from the DMO confirmed earlier guidance provided by a source familiar with the transaction, who had added that order books totalled just over 8 billion pounds.

Settlement of the gilt will take place on Wednesday, and bring the amount in issue to 8.25 billion pounds. (Reporting by David Milliken)