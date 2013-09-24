LONDON, Sept 24 The United Kingdom Debt
Management Office said on Tuesday it would sell an extra 750
million pounds ($1.20 billion) of inflation-linked bonds this
year following strong demand for a new 2068 index-linked gilt.
The DMO said it now intends to sell 13.25 billion pounds of
index-linked gilts via syndication during the 2013/14 financial
year, up from an earlier target of 12.50 billion pounds.
It has sold 9.1 billion pounds of index-linked gilts via
syndication since the start of the financial year in April,
including 5 billion pounds of the new 2068 gilt earlier on
Tuesday - more than most external strategists had expected.
Britain's overall gilt issuance plans for 2013/14 remain
unchanged, and the total amount of gilts to be sold through
small-scale tenders will be reduced by 750 million pounds to
9.25 billion pounds to compensate for the greater sum of
index-linked gilts being sold via syndication.