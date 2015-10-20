LONDON Oct 20 Britain's Debt Management Office
said there was record demand when it launched a new 50-year gilt
via a syndication on Tuesday which attracted 21.9 billion pounds
($33.9 billion) worth of orders.
The debt agency said it had increased its long bond
conventional syndication programme by 200 million pounds to
accommodate for the strong demand, and would reduce the amount
of issuance via its ad-hoc mini-tenders by the same amount.
Around 95 percent of the new bond, which matures in July
2065, was bought by the domestic market, it added.
($1 = 0.6461 pounds)
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)