LONDON Aug 26 Lloyds TSB bank will become a gilt-edged market maker (GEMM) for conventional and index-linked British government bonds with effect from Aug. 30, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The appointment takes the total number of primary dealer firm in the gilt market to 21.

Lloyds TSB bank is part of Lloyds Banking Group .

The DMO also announced that the mini-tender, scheduled for the week commencing Sept 5, will be for 4.75 percent 2030 gilt.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Olesya Dmitracova)