BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden 14: March 7 - Dec. 31 rental income SEK 2.1 mln
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
LONDON Feb 21 Books opened around 0900 GMT on Tuesday for the sale via syndication of Britain's 2062 index-linked gilt, a source familiar with the transaction said.
Initial price guidance was set at yields between 0.75 basis points above and 0.25 basis points below those of the 2055 linker, the source added.
Strategists expect the UK Debt Management Office to raise around 3.5 billion pounds in nominal terms through the deal. The lead bookrunners are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS. (Reporting by David Milliken)
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight month on Monday, effectively dismissing a huge boost in economic growth as an anomaly.