LONDON Feb 21 Books opened around 0900 GMT on Tuesday for the sale via syndication of Britain's 2062 index-linked gilt, a source familiar with the transaction said.

Initial price guidance was set at yields between 0.75 basis points above and 0.25 basis points below those of the 2055 linker, the source added.

Strategists expect the UK Debt Management Office to raise around 3.5 billion pounds in nominal terms through the deal. The lead bookrunners are Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS. (Reporting by David Milliken)