LONDON, June 7 Britain will launch its longest-ever government bond with a maturity of 55 years in the week starting June 24, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

The DMO said that it would sell the conventional gilt maturing in July 2068 via a syndication, subject to market conditions.

Further details about the bond, including its coupon and the bookrunners, will be announced nearer the time, the DMO added.