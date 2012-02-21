LONDON Feb 21 British investors dominated demand at the syndicated sale of a 2062 index-linked gilt on Tuesday, and accepted a record-low yield for this maturity of gilt, the UK Debt Management Office said.

"We do not underestimate the amount of risk for the market - as well as for us as issuer - represented by today's transaction," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.

"Given the ongoing challenging financial market backdrop, today's result provides an encouraging demonstration of the resilience of the gilt market and the underlying strength of investor demand for our inflation linked securities," he added.

Domestic investors made up 96 percent of the demand for the gilt - which is popular among British insurers and fund managers - and the real yield of 9.95 basis points was the lowest-ever for a 50-year index-linked gilt, the DMO said.

Some 85 orders were submitted, totalling 8.6 billion pounds during the hour earlier on Tuesday when books were open. (Reporting by David Milliken)