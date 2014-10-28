LONDON Oct 28 Britain opened the books on the syndication of its longest-dated conventional gilt, which matures in 2068, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the July 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 2.5 basis points to 3 basis points above the 2060 gilt.

Bank of America, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams)