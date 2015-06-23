LONDON, June 23 Britain has opened the books on
the launch via syndication of a new index-linked government
bond, which matures in 2046 and has a coupon of 0.125 percent,
one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.
Investors are being offered the March 2046 bond at a spread
ranging from 0.5 basis points to 1.5 basis points above the 2044
linker.
The UK Debt Management Office typically makes several
billion pounds of a new gilt available when it is launched by
syndication.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas
, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as
joint bookrunners for the sale.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)