LONDON, July 21 Demand at a sale via syndication
for Britain's longest-dated conventional government bond came
overwhelmingly from domestic investors, the UK Debt Management
Office said on Tuesday.
The 4.0 billion pound ($6.22 billion) sale of the 3.5
percent 2068 gilt attracted bids worth 15.5 billion
pounds, with domestic investors accounting for 94 percent of the
allocation.
"This excellent result represents once again an impressive
display of the underlying strength of the gilt market in what
remains a challenging environment in international capital
markets," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said.
Proceeds from the sale were expected to amount to around 4.8
billion pounds, the DMO said.
It left its planned sales via syndication for this financial
year unchanged at 24.5 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6430 pounds)
