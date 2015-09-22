Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of its longest-dated inflation-linked bond, the 0.125 percent 2068 gilt, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.
Investors are being offered the March 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 1.75 basis points to 1.25 basis points below the 0.375 percent 2062 linker.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.