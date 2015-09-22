LONDON, Sept 22 Britain has opened the books on the sale via syndication of its longest-dated inflation-linked bond, the 0.125 percent 2068 gilt, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the March 2068 bond at a spread ranging from 1.75 basis points to 1.25 basis points below the 0.375 percent 2062 linker.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)