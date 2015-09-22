LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday it had sold 2.5 billion pounds ($3.86 billion) of its longest-dated inflation-linked bond via syndication at a re-offer price of 166.002, equivalent to a real yield of -0.8655 percent.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Nomura acted as joint bookrunners for the sale of the 0.125 percent inflation-linked government bond due March 2068. ($1 = 0.6478 pounds) (Reporting by Andy Bruce)