LONDON, June 23 Britain has sold 3.25 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) of a new index-linked government bond maturing in 2046, after attracting more than 11 billion pounds of orders in a syndication, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

The gilt, which carries a coupon of 0.125 percent, sold at a yield 0.5 basis points higher than that of a 2044 index-linked bond, indicating investors were willing to pay a price at the top end of initial guidance.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas , HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners for the sale.

