SYDNEY Aug 5 Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Friday that growth in the Asia-Pacific was strong despite the debt crisis in Europe and the United States, but warned the region was not immune from the market turmoil.

Investors around the world dumped stocks and commodities on Thursday and rushed to the security of cash and government bonds, hammering equity indexes to their lowest levels of the year on fears of a spreading debt crisis and slowing growth.

Worries the euro-zone debt crisis was spiraling out of control sent blue chip European stocks to levels not seen since markets recovered from the financial crisis in mid-2009. Italian equities pushed further into bear market territory -- down nearly 30 percent since February. (Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Ed Davies)