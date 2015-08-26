* Markets question central banks' credibility
LONDON, Aug 26 A bruising 48-hour sell-off in
global stocks driven by fears of slowing growth has rocked
market confidence in central bankers' ability to fight
deflation, restore economic health and keep a six-year-old bull
run going.
With the market mood still fragile, central banks appeared
on Wednesday to be singing from the same soothing hymn sheet:
U.S. Federal Reserve official William Dudley said hiking
interest rates next month seemed less appropriate, while a
European Central Bank executive board member said the ECB was
ready to act if needed.
Their comments came a day after China's central bank cut
interest rates and lowered the amount of reserves banks must
hold for the second time in two months, ratcheting up support
for a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has
sent shock waves around the globe.
But the reaction in markets was hardly euphoric. European
equities closed in negative territory and while the U.S. S&P 500
was up 1.5 percent, it remains some 7.9 percent below
end-2014 levels.
After six years of rising stock prices driven by easy
central bank cash, investors are questioning whether further
loosening of policy will be sufficient to fix a cooling market
worried about growth.
"There is a feeling that central banks are running out of
options," said Christian Gattiker, chief strategist at Julius
Baer. "We are still on the brink of deflation."
LIMITED IMPACT
Part of the problem is that while the market is betting that
it is too early for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates,
it is also too early to expect the kind of coordinated response
from central banks seen in the midst of market panics such as
the 2008 crisis or the 2011 euro-zone meltdown.
Liquidity is not an issue right now, investors say, given
recent fresh waves of stimulus from the ECB and the Bank of a
Japan as well as years of rock-bottom U.S. interest rates.
"We had coordinated central bank action at the height of the
crisis but I don't think we are at that stage now," said Ian
Kernohan, economist at Royal London Asset Management.
"Is it the central banks' job to prop up markets all the
time? Are we in a crisis, or are we just having a scare from
weak China manufacturing data?"
The lack of impetus for a global emergency response has
failed to contain calls for the Fed to consider further radical
easing. Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund
Bridgewater Associates, said this week he expected the central
bank to head into quantitative easing (QE) once again.
The ECB, which only began its own QE programme this year, is
already raising the possibility of expanding it if necessary -
even if investors for now think that unlikely.
But there is little evidence to suggest the reaction from
markets would be one of jubilation if central banks turned on
the cash spigots. Growth is fragile, sentiment is jumpy and
deflationary pressures -- one-year inflation swaps
suggest the euro zone could be headed back
towards a period of falling prices -- are being stoked once
again.
And all this after years of already lax monetary policy that
drove the market boom.
"Further action can ease the stress and help to stabilise
valuations," said Veronika Pechlaner, European equity fund
manager at Ashburton. "But it can't give you a significant boost
to growth. It can at least to some extent help markets to avoid
a deflationary spiral, however."
Some said what they were looking for was confidence from
companies, not central bankers, with investment thin on the
ground.
"I don't think there is a liquidity problem," said Michele
Patri, European equities portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.
"It's about investment and capital expenditure, not just
from big corporations but from SMEs (small businesses). They
need to feel that it's time to start investing again."
