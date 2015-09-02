* China regulators investigating stock market volatility
* Asking funds for details on trading strategies
* Regulators now meeting some funds every two weeks -
sources
(Adds background on MSCI delay, risk of further selloff)
By Pete Sweeney and Engen Tham
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Investigations by Chinese
authorities into wild stock market swings are spreading fear
among China-based investors, with some unsure if they are simply
helping with inquiries or actually under suspicion, executives
in the financial community said.
Chinese fund managers say they have come under increasing
pressure from Beijing as authorities' attempts to revive the
country's stock markets hit headwinds, with some investors now
being called in to explain trading strategies to regulators
every two weeks.
Ironically, the impact may be the opposite of what is
intended. By frightening fund managers, Beijing risks
accelerating the market selloff and puts other wider policy
goals, including the increased use of the yuan abroad, at risk.
One manager at a major fund - part of the "national team" of
investors and brokerages charged with buying stocks to revive
prices - said a friend, also an executive at a large fund, was
recently summoned for a meeting with regulators, along with all
other mutual funds that had engaged in short-selling activity.
"If I don't come back, look after my wife," his friend told
him, handing the manager his home telephone number.
China has unleashed a volley of measures to try to prop up
its stock markets that have fallen around 40
percent since mid-June, pushing domestic brokerages and fund
managers to buy up shares and banning investors with large
stakes from selling their holdings for six months.
The authorities' meddling has unnerved many investors,
leaving them questioning China's commitment to liberalising its
capital markets and the long-term future of the country's stock
markets themselves.
Adding to those concerns is the fact that authorities have
also been probing investment funds' trading strategies, looking
into whether they have been engaging in alleged "malicious"
short-selling or market manipulation.
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Li Yifei, the China
chairwoman of Man Group Plc, one of the world's largest
hedge funds, had been taken into custody to help with inquiries.
Reuters has not independently confirmed the report, while
Li's husband has said she is having "normal" discussions with
regulators. Man Group shares fell as much as 6 percent on
Tuesday following Bloomberg's story.
FOREIGN FUND FEARS
Sources told Reuters that the increased tempo of meetings
with regulators has become intimidating, especially for foreign
funds used to relying on their Chinese brokers to represent them
when dealing with Beijing.
While foreign investors are unlikely to be a major factor
behind stock market swings, given their relatively low
participation in the market compared with domestic players, they
are seen as more politically vulnerable to investigations.
"The foreign fund community definitely feels like it is
being monitored more carefully than it's been in a very long
time," said one foreign fund manager.
"Nobody is pointing at you and saying you are doing anything
illegal. But it's enough to ask people to walk through all their
trades, and 'why is this account trading so much?' That ramps up
the pressure".
Some Chinese believe the collapse in Chinese stocks was
engineered by foreigners, and there has been speculation that it
was caused by the U.S. government to embarrass China as the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) considered including the yuan
in its currency basket.
Some market participants have also said that gyrations in
Chinese shares could lead to U.S. index provider MSCI further
delaying the inclusion of A-shares in its benchmark emerging
markets index.
If implemented, the inclusion would draw hundreds of
billions of dollars into Chinese stocks and strengthen the
yuan's global stature.
MSCI said on Tuesday that recent volatility in Chinese
shares, and the authorities' interventions to stop the rout,
would not be a factor in deciding whether to include
China-listed shares.
There are no signs yet that pressure has caused foreign
funds to withdraw from the market altogether or pull out staff
from the country.
But fund experts say there is a risk that if foreign
investors feel intimidated enough that they can no longer employ
trading strategies to allow them to profit from volatility, they
may eventually have little choice but to leave, for the short
term at least.
"This crisis has highlighted the need for a China-specific
investment model. Simply porting strategies that worked in the
U.S. is not feasible," said Daniel Celeghin, a consultant to
hedge funds as Head of Asia Pacific for Casey Quirk based in
Hong Kong.
For Chinese funds though, the option to pack up and leave
isn't there, and if the volatility continues, the pressure on
them is likely to intensify.
The "national team" fund manager said that as well as
meetings with regulators, they are now calling him every day to
ask how much he is selling and buying.
(Additional reporting by Sam Shen in Shanghai, Michelle Price
in Hong Kong and Lawrence Delevingne in New York; Writing by
Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Mike Collett-White)