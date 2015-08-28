PARIS Aug 28 French waste and water group Suez
, a major player in China, says the recent rout in
Chinese stock markets could slow merger and acquisition
activity there and curb what it says are unrealistic valuations
in the sector.
The company operates in 20 Chinese cities through Sino
French Water, its joint venture with longtime Chinese partner
NWS Holdings, and provides water and wastewater
services to 20 million people.
In recent years, Suez and its larger French peer Veolia
have seen more competition from emerging Chinese
rivals, whose easy access to finance enabled growth through
acquisitions.
Marie-Ange Debon, head of Suez's international division,
said that China's recent market rout may put a damper on Chinese
rivals' appetite for takeovers.
"Some companies have overevaluated their acquisitions in
their external growth strategy. This trend may slow down now
with the Chinese stock exchange fall," she told Reuters.
Debon does not feel that the Chinese central bank's moves to
cut interest rates and reserve requirements for banks and
financing companies will make Chinese rivals more competitive,
quite the contrary.
"Chinese players used to have broad financing capabilities.
The current situation will slow down acquisitions at unrealistic
valuations," she said.
Debon said Asian competitors mainly operate in Asia, for
now. Suez sees Chinese firms as potential partners in some areas
and market segments, for instance Chinese civil engineering
firms in Africa.
While China's economy is slowing, that should not weigh on
Suez because the country's environmental problems are so serious
and the deadly blasts at a Tianjin chemicals warehouse this
month will lead to tighter environmental laws, she said.
Regulation has been a key growth driver for Suez in China.
"With the Tianjin crisis, we anticipate the government and
local authorities will toughen the enforcement of environmental
policies, and further increase standards in water and waste
treatment," she said.
China's economic slowdown has pushed European exporters to
accelerate a move into premium goods and services, a trend that
Suez has anticipated with its focus on high-tech treatment of
toxic waste.
The company operates the biggest hazardous waste facility in
Shanghai and is building a new hazardous waste plant in Nantong.
Suez-NWS' new Derun joint venture with Chongqing Water
Assets, signed in July, fits that strategy.
"It will become an investment platform to tap into China's
growing environment-related businesses," Debon said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)