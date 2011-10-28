(Adds U.S. stock indexes in paragraph 8)
* Skepticism over debt deal weight on stocks, commodities
* Euro slips from 7-week peak; U.S. dollar steadies
* Italian yields jump to record as uncertainty remains
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. and European shares took
a breather on Friday after a strong rally on a long-awaited
euro zone rescue deal, but a weak sale of Italian bonds showed
investor confidence in the agreement was shaky.
The euro eased from a seven-week high against the dollar,
and oil prices declined about 1 percent on skepticism over
whether the debt deal is enough to stanch the crisis.
Italy's 10-year borrowing costs topped 6 percent for the
first time since the launch of the euro after a debt auction,
underscoring the country's vulnerability at the center of the
crisis.
It was the first euro zone bond auction after policymakers
struck an agreement Thursday to slash Greece's debt burden and
strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
the region's rescue fund. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LS1NJ]
Adding to concerns, the head of Europe's bailout fund
played down hopes of a quick deal with China to throw its
support behind efforts to resolve the crisis. But said he
expected Beijing to continue to buy bonds issued by the rescue
fund. [ID:nL5E7LS1HH]
"I think we have a long way to go with this (European debt)
mess. I still see huge risks," Stanley J.G. Crouch, who
oversees $2 billion as the chief investment officer of Aegis
Capital in New York.
U.S. stocks edged lower in midday trade after a powerful
rally Thursday that propelled the S&P to close above its
200-day moving average for the first time since August.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 1.06 points,
or 0.01 percent, at 12,209.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 2.38 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,282.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.19 points, or 0.26
percent, at 2,731.44.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European
shares ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,018.14 points.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS was
last up 0.4 percent at 318.91, though it was off its highest
level in nearly three months hit earlier in the day. Emerging
market shares .MSCIEF rallied 1.7 percent.
Investors' focus was shifting to a meeting of the Group of
20 nations next week in Cannes, France, watching for any
coordinated efforts or pledges to help stabilize world
financial markets, which have been battered this year by
Europe's debt crisis and a slowing world economy.
EURO OFF HIGHS
The euro EUR= slipped 0.2 percent to $1.4164, taking a
breather from a rally Thursday, when it hit a seven-week high
of $1.4247.
"We're seeing the market reposition itself," said Michael
Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global Markets in New
York. "Going into the two (European) summits, speculators were
long dollars. They have now exited those positions and players
are fine tuning."
Analysts said much of this month's 5.8 percent rally in the
euro against the dollar was driven by a squeeze of short
positions, with speculators reluctant to build bets against the
euro ahead of the G20 and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next
week.
Any hints the Fed is considering another round of monetary
easing to boost the U.S. economy or of a commitment from G20
players to support the euro zone bailout fund would likely push
the euro higher.
The dollar steadied, after falling 1.8 percent against a
basket of currencies the previous day in its biggest daily drop
in more than two years.
The U.S. dollar index last traded up 0.2 percent at 75.032
.DXY. Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.3 percent to
75.68 JPY=, keeping alive the risk of intervention by
Japanese authorities to curb the yen's rally.
Brent crude LCOc1 shed $2.22 to $109.86. U.S. crude
CLc1 dropped 87 cents to $93.09.
Spot gold XAU= retreated to $1,741 an ounce from a
one-month high of $1,751.99.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as the highest yields in more
than 2-1/2 months drew buyers. The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 21/32, with the yield US10YT=RR at 2.31
percent.
