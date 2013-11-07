LONDON Nov 7 A surprise cut in rates by the
European Central Bank sent the euro sharply lower on Thursday,
boosted government bond prices and saw the region's equity
markets hit fresh five-year highs.
In response to a sharp fall in inflation, the ECB decided to
reduce its main refinancing rate to record low of 0.25 percent.
"They want the double whammy of a lower euro on growth and
(a boost to) inflation," said David Bloom, global head of FX
strategy at HSBC. "We wanted a stronger response to the stronger
euro/dollar and we've got it."
The euro slid more than 1 percent after the decision
the day to hit a seven-week low of $1.3356, down from around
$1.3490 just before the ECB announcement.
Bund futures rose as high as 141.88, up 73 ticks on
the day. The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue
chips hit a five-year high and was up 0.9 percent at 3,083.40
points. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
also at a five-year high, up 1.1 percent.
U.S. stock futures turned positive, implying Wall Street
will open higher.