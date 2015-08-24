(Updates with closing levels, context of the recent move)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S. housing stocks, which have
been a bright spot in this year's market, were among the hardest
hit in Monday's selloff.
Amid concerns that the equity rout could hit the broader
economy, the PHLX housing index underperformed the
benchmark S&P 500 index. The housing index slid 5.1 percent in
its biggest one-day percentage loss since June 2013, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 fell 3.9 percent.
KB Home sank 6.8 percent to $14.01, while Lennar
fell 6.3 percent to $50.08 and PulteGroup
dropped 6.3 percent to $19.62, leading losses among home
builders.
The declines followed a strong run for housing stocks. Last
week, data including a report showing U.S. housing starts rose
to a near eight-year high in July lifted the housing index to
its highest level in eight and a half years.
The sector has benefited from low interest rates, increased
consumer confidence and more sustainable growth in the labor
market.
"When you get this sharp of a (market) decline, people start
to worry about downpayments and a reassessments of wealth," said
Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The outlook for the U.S. economy still remains the biggest
factor for the housing sector, strategists said.
"Is this environment going to in some way hurt the
underlying (U.S.) economy?" said Jonathan Golub, chief market
strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "At this point
the answer is no, but that's what we're watching for. If it
does, obviously housing is very sensitive to that."
Even with Monday's price drop, the housing index was up 5.6
percent for the year so far, while the S&P 500 was down 7.9
percent.
"The one thing that we're still taking a lot of comfort from
is U.S. economic data has been quite good, especially related to
housing," said Thomas Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat Global
Advisors in New York. "Having exposure to U.S. housing has been
a good strategy this year."
Even with the run-up in prices, valuations in the sector are
below the S&P 500's level. The price-to-earnings ratio for the
three home builders in the S&P 500 - Lennar, D.R. Horton
and PulteGroup - is at 14.8 compared with 16.0 for the entire
S&P 500, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Among home improvement companies, Home Depot was down
3.1 percent at $112.54 on Monday while Lowes Cos was
down 3.9 percent at $68.31.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)