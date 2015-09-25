* Stronger U.S. Q2 growth backs case for Fed hike

* Gold falls 1 pct as Yellen remarks on rates boost dollar

* Oil edges higher on GDP data; long-term outlook weak (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Global equity markets and the dollar rose on Friday to end a rocky week on an upbeat note after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was on track to raise interest rates this year and U.S. economic growth was revised upward again.

Stocks on Wall Street jumped following an almost 3-percent surge in Europe after the U.S. economy grew more than previously estimated in the second quarter on stronger consumer spending and construction, the second upward revision in a row.

Gross domestic product rose at a 3.9 percent annual clip, up from the 3.7 percent pace reported in August, the Commerce Department said.

Yellen said Thursday that she and other Fed policymakers do not expect recent economic and financial market turmoil to significantly alter the central bank's policy, easing concerns about the world's health.

There is much to like about the U.S. economy in the second half of the year despite "all the global malaise," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"What the market latched on to with Yellen's speech on Thursday is that she's in the 2015 camp for a rate hike. If the domestic economy holds in there, they are going to hike in December," Oubina said.

The dollar rose 0.32 percent to $1.1192 against the euro and 0.44 percent to 120.59 against the yen. The dollar index rose 0.25 percent.

MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.89 percent from a tepid performance in Asia, where stocks were in the red after data showed Japan slipping back into deflation.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 150.56 points, or 0.93 percent, to 16,351.88. The S&P 500 added 10.07 points, or 0.52 percent, to 1,942.31 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.92 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,746.40.

The biggest one-day rise in a month and the third-biggest this year in Europe was not enough to prevent a decline on the week. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.86 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 3.12 percent.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 14/32 in price to yield 2.1694 percent, while gold fell from one-month highs after Yellen's speech and on the strong dollar.

Gold futures for December delivery were down 0.82 percent to $1,144.3 an ounce.

Oil prices edged up, boosted by the stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, though the longer-term outlook for energy markets remains weak due to a global oil supply glut and uncertainty over economic growth prospects in Asia.

Brent crude oil futures, the global benchmark, was up 1.02 percent to $48.66 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1.98 percent at $45.80 a barrel. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)