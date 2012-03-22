(Updates prices, adds gold hitting January lows)
* Manufacturing sector contracts in China, Germany, France
* U.S. jobless claims fall to 4-year low
* Wall St drops around 0.5 pct, U.S. Treasuries prices rise
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, March 22 Oil prices plunged more than
2 percent and global stocks retreated from recent highs o n
Th ursday as manufacturing data from China and two key European
economies fueled growth concerns.
U.S. Treasuries prices and the dollar rose as risk aversion
increased, although flows to less risky markets were tempered by
fresh evidence the U.S. labor condition continues to strengthen.
Growth concerns rose as China, a key engine of the global
economy, saw its manufacturing sector contract for a fifth
straight month in March. Th e data showed the economic slowdown
was sharper than expected by Beijing, a top government
think-tank said. [ID :nL3E8EL3V9]
In the euro zone, a recession seemed unavoidable after
G ermany and France also reported an unexpected contraction in
manufacturing activity. Britain added to the gloom with a
steeper-than-forecast fall in retail sales.
"There's a bit of a China backlash at the moment, and we
should expect more turbulence as people assess whether China is
heading for a hard or a soft landing," said Filip Petersson,
commodity strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
The concern for growth in key manufacturing centers sent
U.S. crude oil prices to a session low of $104.87 a
barrel, down 2.24 percent, and headed to its lowest close since
Feb. 17.
Key Wall Street indexes fell more than half a percentage
point. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.56
points, or 0.71 percent, at 13,032.06, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 12.38 points, or 0.88 percent, to
1,390.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.57 points,
or 0.67 percent, to 3,054.75.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
dropped 0.8 percent. Earlier in the week, the
index had closed near levels last seen in late July. In Europe,
the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3 percent.
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose as investors sought safety,
although they trimmed part of their gains after data showed U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh four-year low
last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
12/32 higher in price to yield 2.25 percent, down from 2.3
percent late Wednesday.
Encouraging jobs data also boosted the dollar against major
trading-partner currencies, m any of which are direct
beneficiaries of the Chinese economic boom. T he greenback was
0.2 percent higher against tha t basket of currencies, a ccording
to the U.S. Dollar Index.
The euro, pressured by worries of recession in the euro
zone, w eakened 0.36 percent against the dollar, to $1.3162
.
"When you get numbers like these out of the euro zone it
definitely puts the growth outlook into question and points to a
mild recession," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
Gold prices slid to their lowest since mid January,
pressured by the stronger dollar and declining expectations for
further U.S. liquidity injections, which usually find their way
into the gold market.
Spot gold was down 0.88 percent to $1,635.30 an
ounce. The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68 - its weakest
since Jan. 13.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer and Simon Falush;
Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)