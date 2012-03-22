(Updates with European markets close)
* Manufacturing sector contracts in China, Germany, France
* Uncertainties over China could fuel market turbulence
* Data suggest recession in euro zone is unavoidable
* Wall St drops around 0.5 pct, U.S. Treasuries prices rise
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, March 22 Oil prices plunged more than
2 percent and global stocks retreated from recent highs on
Thursday as a contraction in manufacturing in both China and in
the euro zone's two biggest economies fueled worries about
global growth.
U.S. Treasuries prices and the dollar rose as risk aversion
increased, although fresh evidence the U.S. labor market
continues to strengthen tempered investors' bid for safety.
China, the world's second biggest economy and a key driver
of growth, saw its manufacturing sector shrink for a fifth
straight month in March. A senior government economist said the
economy is facing more downward pressure than had been expected.
In the euro zone, a recession seemed unavoidable after
Germany and France reported unexpectedly sharp declines in
manufacturing activity. Britain added to the gloom with a
steeper-than-forecast fall in retail sales.
"There's a bit of a China backlash at the moment, and we
should expect more turbulence as people assess whether China is
heading for a hard or a soft landing," said Filip Petersson,
commodity strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
Fears that an economic slowdown could dent demand for energy
drove U.S. crude oil prices 2.2 percent lower to $104.93
a barrel. The contract was headed to close at its lowest level
since Feb. 17.
Key Wall Street indexes fell about half a percentage point.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.56 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 13,056.06, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index declined 9.49 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,393.40.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.06 points, or
0.36 percent, to 3,064.26.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
dropped 0.6 percent. Earlier in the week, the
index had closed near the highest levels since July.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.14
percent lower, breaking a key support level at 1,091, which
represents its February highs. Miners were among the biggest
decliners on concerns about falling Chinese demand for metals.
"For mining shares it has big implications; the China data
means there will a reduction in resource demand if construction
slows in the country," said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader
at Silverwind Securities.
"The China PMI's are lending weight to a case of a hard
landing, and if Germany is the better part of Europe and it
cannot grow, the situation for the markets will be difficult."
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose as investors sought safety,
although they trimmed part of the gains after data showed U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits fell to a four-year low last
week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
7/32 higher in price to yield 2.27 percent, down from 2.3
percent late Wednesday.
Encouraging jobs data also boosted the dollar against major
trading-partner currencies, many of which are direct
beneficiaries of the Chinese economic boom. The greenback was
0.1 percent higher against that basket of currencies, as
measured by the U.S. Dollar Index.
The euro weakened 0.18 percent against the dollar, to
$1.3187.
"When you get numbers like these out of the euro zone it
definitely puts the growth outlook into question and points to a
mild recession," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
Gold prices slid to their lowest since mid January,
pressured by the stronger dollar and declining expectations for
further U.S. liquidity injections, which usually find their way
into the gold market.
Spot gold was down 0.73 percent to $1,637.80 an
ounce. The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68 - its weakest
since Jan. 13.
