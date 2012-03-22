(Updates with U.S. markets close)
* Manufacturing sectors contract in China, Germany, France
* Uncertainties over China could fuel market turbulence
* Data suggest recession in euro zone is unavoidable
* Wall St drops around 0.5 pct, U.S. Treasuries prices rise
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, March 22 Oil prices plunged nearly $2
per barrel and global stocks fell for a third consecutive
session on Thursday as shrinking manufacturing in China and in
the two largest economies of the euro zone fueled worries about
global growth.
U.S. Treasuries prices and the dollar rose as risk aversion
increased, although fresh evidence that the U.S. labor market
continues to strengthen tempered investors' bid for safety.
China, the world's second-biggest economy and a key driver
of growth, said its manufacturing sector shrank for a fifth
straight month in March. A senior government economist said the
economy is facing more downward pressure than had been expected.
In the euro zone, a recession seemed unavoidable after
Germany and France reported unexpectedly sharp declines in
manufacturing activity. Britain added to the gloom with a
steeper-than-forecast fall in retail sales.
Fears that an economic slowdown could dent demand for energy
drove U.S. crude oil prices down to a two-month low of
$104.93 a barrel, a fall of $1.92, or 1.79 percent.
Some Wall Street indexes fell more than half a percentage
point, although the S&P 500 retained its gain of 10.7 percent in
the year to date.
"The stock market has been residing in this fantasy land,
ignoring the bad data and only looking at the good ones, but it
is now clear that Europe is entering a recession with Germany
probably joining, and China could have a hard landing," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"We are not going to have a collapse like the '08, but there
is a good chance that we have experienced the new highs and the
market is starting to roll over to what may be the start of a
bear market," he added.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 78.48
points, or 0.60 percent, to 13,046.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 10.11 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,392.78.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 12.00 points, or 0.39
percent, to 3,063.32.
World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index
fell 0.95 percent. Earlier in the week, the
index had closed near its highest levels since July.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.12
percent lower, breaking a key support level at 1,091, which
represents its February high. Miners were among the biggest
decliners on concerns about falling Chinese demand for metals.
"For mining shares it has big implications; the Chinese data
means there will be a reduction in resource demand if
construction slows in the country," said Darren Sinden, senior
sales trader at Silverwind Securities.
"The Chinese PMIs are lending weight to a case of a hard
landing, and if Germany is the better part of Europe and it
cannot grow, the situation for the markets will be difficult."
U.S. Treasury bond prices rose for a third consecutive day
as investors sought safety, although they trimmed part of their
gains after data showed U.S. claims for unemployment benefits
fell to a four-year low last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
3/32 higher in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.3
percent late Wednesday.
Encouraging jobs data also boosted the dollar against major
trading-partner currencies, many of which are direct
beneficiaries of the Chinese economic boom. The greenback was
0.1 percent higher, as measured by the U.S. Dollar Index.
The euro weakened 0.16 percent against the dollar, to
$1.3187.
"When you get numbers like these out of the euro zone it
definitely puts the growth outlook into question and points to a
mild recession," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
Gold prices slid to their lowest since mid-January,
pressured by the stronger dollar and declining expectations for
further U.S. liquidity injections, which usually find their way
into the gold market.
Spot gold was down 0.39 percent to $1,643.40 an
ounce. The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68 - its weakest
since Jan. 13.
