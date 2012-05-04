(Updates prices)
* Weak U.S. payrolls, PMI reports in Europe, spell gloom
* Global shares slide, bond prices jump on QE3 hopes
* Brent falls to 3-month lows under $115 after jobs data
* Dollar slips vs yen in volatile trade, euro firms
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 4 Global stocks swooned and crude
oil tumbled o n F riday after a weak U.S. jobs report and economic
data that pointed to a deeper recession across the euro zone
than previously thought.
Major U.S. and European stock indices fell more than 1
percent, crude oil slumped more than 3 percent and government
debt prices jumped after the Labor Department said U.S.
employers cut back on hiring in April.
Employers added just 115,000 workers to their payrolls last
month and the unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a point to 8.1
percent, a three-year low, but only because the workforce shrank
as people retired or stopped looking for a job.
The third straight monthly decline in hiring growth spurred
concerns that the U.S. economy is losing momentum and doused
hopes that a stretch of strong winter hiring had signaled a
turning point for the U.S. recovery.
"The U.S. economy is not growing fast enough to improve the
job market. When all is said and done that is the most important
statistic," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
Worldwide Markets, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 134.38
points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,072.21. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 17.89 points, or 1.29 percent, at
1,373.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 48.52
points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,975.78.
The U.S. jobs data added to the gloomy tone from Europe,
where purchasing managers' indexes, primarily covering services,
suggested a recession across the euro zone could extend to
mid-year and be deeper than previously thought.
The FTSEurofirst fell 1.7 percent to 1,026.34,
despite strong corporate earnings from Royal Bank of Scotland
, BNP Paribas and Lafarge.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
1.3 percent to 322.10.
Some analysts said the jobs report, which followed
weaker-than-expected services sector data earlier this week,
will fuel expectations of a third round of stimulus, or
quantitative easing, by the Federal Reserve.
"The headline disappointment increases the likelihood that
(Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke will move forward with QE3 later
this summer in an attempt to further bolster employment growth,"
said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon
in New York.
The dollar slipped against the yen in volatile trading after
the payrolls number.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 79.89, but
the U.S. dollar index gained 0.21 percent to 79.387.
The euro was down 0.28 percent at $1.3113.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
13/32 in price to yield 1.89 percent, and the 30-year U.S.
Treasury bond gained 15/32 in price to yield 3.09
percent.
Oil fell to three-month lows around $112 a barrel, on course
for its steepest weekly fall since December, after the weak U.S.
jobs report.
Brent crude oil futures lost $4.24 to $111.84 a
barrel, lows last seen in early February.
U.S. crude fell $4.42 to $98.11 a barrel.
"We are locked in this sluggish growth environment," said
Robert Vanden Assem, head of investment grade fixed income at
PineBridge Investments in New York, which manages about $67
billion in assets.