By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 8 The euro, oil and stocks fell on
Tuesday as Greece's commitment to bailout pledges was put into
question following elections, threatening possible wider
repercussions in the euro zone.
The results of weekend polls in Greece and France, in which
voters soundly rejected austerity measures, heightened the
uncertainty of the path ahead for the euro zone debt crisis.
A broad measure of Greek stocks dropped to its lowest in
almost 20 years and France's CAC 40 lost 2.8 percent,
while Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 hit a two-month low.
The uncertainty in Europe put a bid under safe-haven assets,
sending benchmark German yields to a record low of
1.542 percent. The increased aversion to risk also underpinned
demand at a sale of Dutch and Austrian bonds.
Oil prices fell for a fifth straight session on the prospect
of weaker growth on both sides of the Atlantic at a time of
ample supply from major oil producers.
Brent crude fell 2 percent below $111 a barrel, and
U.S. crude lost 2.3 percent to trade below $96.
Greek voters on Sunday punished the two mainstream parties
for supporting the austerity conditions of a bailout. In a
statement likely to reduce his chances of success, Alexis
Tsipras, the leader of the Left Coalition party, began efforts
to form a government by renouncing the bailout terms and
threatening to nationalize banks.
If Greece doesn't stick to the bailout terms it could run
out of money as soon as next month, officials estimate.
The euro was down 0.6 percent at $1.2982, off
Monday's low of $1.2955 but below $1.30 for a second session.
"The euro reacted to the Greece headlines, but the move
lower has faded a bit because what (Tsipras) said was not so
unexpected," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"The euro remains extremely vulnerable to political risk and
if we close below yesterday's low of $1.2955, that would
potentially shift the technicals into bear territory."
Gold traded below $1,600 an ounce for the first time in four
months, continuing its close correlation with the euro. Spot
gold was down 2.5 percent on the day at $1,597.
In late morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average slid 187.81 points, or 1.44 percent,
to 12,820.72. The S&P 500 Index dropped 20.58 points, or
1.50 percent, to 1,349.00. The Nasdaq Composite fell
53.70 points, or 1.82 percent, to 2,904.06.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.7
percent and the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed
2.1 percent. Global stocks as measured by MSCI
fell 1.4 percent.
The Athens General Index was down 3.6 percent
Tuesday, for a near 11 percent slide in two days.
"Greece is basically a zombie state right now," said Rick
Fier, director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York.
It will be difficult for Greece to raise money to pay off
its debt, whether or not they stay in the euro zone, Fier said.
"If the euro zone is mired in recession for a while, that
will put a crimp on (the U.S. economy) as we try to expand."
The political turmoil added to concerns over a possible
Franco-German split on how to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Financial markets are concerned that France, where
president-elect Francois Hollande has also opposed drastic
spending cuts, could derail the German-led push for austerity in
Europe and trigger a new phase of the bloc's debt crisis.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
14/32 in price, with the yield at 1.828 percent.
