By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 9 The euro neared a three-month low, while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt rose on Wednesday, as the rising cost of fixing Spain's banks and a political impasse in Greece fueled fears the euro zone debt crisis would deepen.

The concerns over Europe added to worries about expectations of softer U.S. growth and its impact on the global economy, helping push down European shares and leading Wall Street to open more than 1 percent lower.

Oil prices slid for a sixth straight session and gold fell for a third day, touching a four-month low that all but wiped out its gains for 2012, as the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to favor dollars and government debt.

In Germany, the 10-year Bund future hit an all-time high and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 10/32 in price to yield 1.81 percent.

The safe-haven buying briefly pushed yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note below 1.8 percent, which is seen as a key technical resistance level. Yields dipped to 1.795 percent, the lowest since Jan. 31.

"If you look at the uncertainty that is mounting in Europe and the way things are going with our own economy, there is a potential turn that could be very negative" for the global economy, said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.50 percent at 80.133, while the euro was down 0.46 percent at $1.2942. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.35 percent at 79.58.

U.S. stocks followed European equities lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 123.86 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,808.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.68 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,349.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.59 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,914.68.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares fell 1.03 percent to 1,006.95 points.

MSCI's all-country world equity index fell 1.3 percent to 313.42, near lows last seen in February.

In commodity markets, Brent crude slipped to around $112 a barrel, on track for its longest losing streak in almost two years, down 72 cents to $112.01 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.16 to $95.85.

