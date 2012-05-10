(Adds opening of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 10 Global stocks rose for the
first time in seven sessions o n T hursday after relatively
encouraging U.S. jobs data and as investor sentiment improved
regarding Europe's festering debt crisis.
U.S. and European stocks climbed after data showed U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, an upbeat sign
after April's weak employment growth was seen as a harbinger of
a deteriorating U.S. labor market.
Investors also used a recent streak of declines to step into
the markets, lifting the euro against the dollar for the first
time in nine sessions and the Dow Jones industrial average for
the first time in seven sessions.
In a move aimed at ending a four-year banking crisis, the
Spanish government effectively took over Bankia SA,
one of the country's biggest banks, late on We dnesday and said
more measures to strengthen Spain's ailing banks would be
announced on F rid ay.
In addition, Greece late on Wednesday averted an imminent
funding crisis after the board of the European Financial
Stability Facility agreed to release a scheduled payment.
The 4.2 billion euro allocation allows the country to meet
near-term bond redemptions, helping the euro stabilize after an
eight-day sell-off.
"The EFSF commitment of more funds to Greece will give the
country enough cash until the summer, which is helping risk
sentiment, but also leaves plenty of time for the political
crisis to play out," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.2959.
In equity markets, investors used the recent declines, which
had erased much of this year's gains in Europe, as a buying
opportunity.
"We were oversold. But now there are some fair valuations in
stocks, especially in ones that pay dividends or have recently
increased them," said Jerry Harris, president of asset
management at Sterne Agee in Birmingham, Alabama.
"The issues with Europe aren't going away, but they seem to
come in waves and right now the latest wave is ebbing."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.14 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 12,871.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.01 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,358.59. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.30 points, or 0.15
percent, at 2,930.41.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
closed 0.4 percent higher at a provisional close of 1,018.90.
MSCI's all-country world equity index gained
0.3 percent to 315.88, its first gain after six straight days of
losses.
Oil traded around $113 per barrel as dealers weighed
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data against the U.S. jobs
figures.
Signs of a long-expected downturn in China finally appeared
in trade data, with weaker-than-expected exports and stalling
headline import growth signaling that government spending is
crucial to keeping the Chinese economy humming.
Rising supply from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries added to downward pressure on crude. OPEC's monthly
report said oil supply was plentiful and in excess of market
requirements.
Brent crude retreated, dropping 59 cents at $112.61
a barrel. U.S. crude climbed 16 cents to $96.97 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as worries eased marginally
over the trajectory of the European debt crisis and investors
sought price concessions ahead of the sale of 30-year bonds.
Price losses deepened after government data showing new U.S.
claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 30/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was down 38/32,
the yield at 3.09 percent
"We're looking at better equities, better peripheral spreads
in Europe and supply coming up in the bond auction, so we're
grinding to higher yields ahead of the supply," said Rick
Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas
in New York.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.35
percent at 79.91. The U.S. dollar index was up 0.05
percent to 80.119.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond was down 35/32 in
Spot gold prices rose $4.14 to $1,593.00 an ounce.