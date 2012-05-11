(Adds opening of U.S. markets)
* Global shares fall. Greece appears unable to form
government
* Safe-haven government debt rises, Bunds near record lows
* JPMorgan hedging loss weighs on financial stocks
* Oil slides on weak Chinese industrial production data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Global shares and commodity
prices fell on Friday as investors wary of political deadlock in
Greece and weak economic data from China cut back on their
appetite for risk.
Fears of slower economic growth and uncertainty over Europe
pushed government debt prices higher, with German Bund futures
hitting record highs. An unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices
helped debt prices climb.
The price of crude oil, copper and gold all fell as the euro
traded flat with the U.S. dollar.
European shares fell and Wall Street opened lower, pulled
down by bank shares after JPMorgan Chase & Co's
disclosed after markets closed on Thursday a trading loss of at
least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.56
points, or 0.50 percent, at 12,790.48. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.82 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,350.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.94 points, or
0.37 percent, at 2,922.70.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European stocks
dipped 0.6 percent to 1012.59 points, led by banking shares
, which were hit by JPMorgan.
The MSCI world equity index was on course
for a second weekly loss of more than 2 percent and emerging
equities were set for their biggest weekly loss since
November, as investors dropped riskier assets.
German Bund futures rose as high as 143.09, up 48
ticks on the day and Bund yields hovered near
record lows of 1.50 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32 in price to yield 1.84 percent.
The euro bounced from a 3-1/2 month low of $1.2905,
and was trading just off break-even, at 1.2929.
"Today there is a flight-to-safety - Greece is not resolved,
Spain is not resolved ... and JPMorgan adds a bit of concern
simply because they were assumed to be the well run bank and if
this sort of thing could happen there where else could it
happen," said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading
Group in Chicago.
Crude prices fell below $112 a barrel after a weak reading
of industrial growth in China sparked worries that demand may
slow from the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
Chinese industrial output expanded at its slowest annual
pace in April in nearly three years. When paired with poor trade
figures on Thursday, the data suggest China's economy continues
to slow after a weak first-quarter performance.
Brent crude futures for June delivery lost 87 cents
to $111.86 a barrel.
The U.S. light sweet June contract dropped 97 cents
to $96.10 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar index up 0.06 percent at 80.161, and
against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.08
percent at 79.86.
(Reporting By Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)