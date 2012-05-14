(Updates prices)
* China slowdown, deeper euro-zone recession heightens
worries
* European shares fall nearly 2 pct, Wall Street opens lower
* Euro near its lowest in four months
* Government debt gains from safe-haven demand
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 14 Global stocks slid and the euro
hit a four-month low o n M onday on worries about a potential exit
by Greece from the euro zone, while the outlook for slower world
growth worsened after China moved to prop up lending.
Data pointing to a deeper European recession, along with
growing skittishness about the Greek debt crisis, helped push
European shares down nearly 2 percent to their lowest levels in
more than four months. Stocks on Wall Street touched a
three-month low before recovering some losses.
Government debt gained, pushing German yields to record
lows, as coalition talks in Greece on Sunday faltered,
increasing the chance of new election in mid-June. An
inconclusive vote on May 6 left the country's political leaders
divided on its 130 billion euro bailout, with neither side able
to form a government.
"The growing possibility of Greece saying 'bye-bye' has put
the entire region into the realm of the unknown in terms of the
economic ripple effects," Peter Boockvar, equity strategist and
portfolio manager at Miller Tabak, said in a note.
Safe-haven currencies, such as the dollar and the Japanese
yen, rose. Expectations are for the euro to continue to fall,
driven by speculation over the implications of Greece's possible
exit from the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.20
points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,748.40. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,345.06.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.64 points, or
0.87 percent, at 2,908.18.
Compounding the picture for investors was data that showed
output at factories in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in March,
the latest in a series of disappointing numbers signaling the
bloc's recession may not be as mild as policymakers hope.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent from February, the EU's Eurostat statistics
office said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4
percent increase in March.
Also weighing on investor sentiment were signs of a
struggling Chinese economy. China cut bank reserve requirements
on Su nday to free up an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5
billion) for lending in a bid to avert a sudden slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared some
losses to trade 1.7 percent lower at 1,005.33, after hitting its
lowest point since late December at 998.93. MSCI's measure of
world stock markets fell 1.2 percent to 311.20.
The yield on U.S. Treasury prices, which moves inversely to
price, fell to their lowest levels since early October, breaking
decisively below 1.80 percent, which has been a key resistance
point.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
19/32 in price to yield 1.77 percent.
German Bund futures rose as much as 92 ticks on the
day to an all-time high of 143.69, while German 10-year yields
plumbed a record low of 1.434 percent.
Oil fell sharply to extend recent heavy losses as the
mounting political uncertainty over Greece and the prospect for
slower growth in China weighed on the demand outlook for energy.
Brent crude was down by $1.26 to $111.00 a barrel.
U.S. crude fell $1.59 to $94.54 a barrel.
The euro fell 0.57 percent to $1.2841. The U.S.
dollar index was up 0.42 percent at 80.601, and against
the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.21 percent at
79.75 yen.
Analysts said the euro could hit the 2012 low of $1.2623 in
coming weeks, with some forecasting a break toward $1.20.