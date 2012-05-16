* U.S. stocks mixed, euro slides on news of Greek bank
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks were flat to lower
and the euro slid on Wednesday on news that some Greek banks
face emergency funding needs, while minutes from an April
Federal Reserve meeting showed U.S. economic prospects remain
sobering.
The European Central Bank stopped funding operations for
some Greek banks as they have not been recapitalized, the ECB
said, confirming a Reuters report which had fanned concerns
about Greece's financial difficulties.
The Reuters report highlighted the weak state of the banking
sector in Greece, where many Greeks are withdrawing money from
banks out of fear their country may soon leave the euro zone.
The euro traded near break-even and banks dragged down
Europe's top shares to close lower in choppy trade on worries
over the stability of the euro zone.
"People are waiting to see what will happen with Europe; the
line in the sand for taking some kind of action is getting
closer," said Reed Choate, portfolio manager at Neville, Rodie &
Shaw in New York.
Choate said efforts by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
new French President Francois Hollande to quell talk of a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone were positive, but the
reported withdrawal of ECB funding was weighing on markets.
U.S. stocks retreated on the ECB news and minutes of the Fed
meeting which showed several members of the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting committee had indicated that additional monetary
policy accommodation could still be necessary.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.35 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 12,636.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 2.45 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,328.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.08 points, or 0.52
percent, at 2,878.68.
The FTSEurofirst index of top European shares
closed down 0.5 percent at 992.81.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 1 percent to 304.66.
U.S. stocks retreated from gains which had been spurred by
data showing that U.S. industrial production posted its fastest
growth in over a year in April and a surge in groundbreaking for
new homes which suggested a rebound in U.S. housing was gaining
some traction.
The twin data points bolstered investor sentiment that has
been heavily hit by fears Greece will depart the euro zone.
Prices on longer-dated U.S. government debt turned slightly
higher after the release of the Fed minutes.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last
traded up 3/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent.
The euro was down 0.05 percent at $1.2724. The dollar
rose 0.2 percent to 81.367, its highest in four months against a
basket of currencies.
Oil prices pared losses but remained lower, their decline
accentuated by a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.
Brent crude was down 57 cents at $111.67 a barrel
and U.S. oil traded down $1.21 to $92.77 a barrel.