* World stocks down while euro dips vs dollar

* Gold up 1 pct; Brent oil drops

* Concerns center on Greek, Spanish banks (Updates prices, adds details, byline)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, May 17 The euro and world stocks declined on Thursday on concerns about the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.

On Wall Street stocks fell after a government report showing manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic states unexpectedly contracted in May.

Worries about Spanish banks resurfaced after a media report said customers of Bankia had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros from their accounts in the past week. The Spanish government said there had been no such exit of deposits.

Shares of the partly nationalized Bankia fell 13.5 percent but recovered some of the losses after the government's denial.

The developments in Spain followed reports that customers of Greek banks were moving funds in on the belief the country would exit the euro, adding to broader anxiety about the region's debt crisis.

"The whole equities market is being driven by a macro trade based upon contagion fear in Europe, and really the problem is undercapitalized banks there," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The euro dropped to $1.2665, its lowest level since mid-January, past stop-loss sell orders below $1.2680 and on course for a test of its 2012 low of $1.2623, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2701, down 0.1 percent.

The single currency has already shed 3.9 percent in May, coming close to its 2012 trough of $1.2624 reached in mid-January.

Global shares, as measured by MSCI's world equity index , declined 0.7 percent, and were set for a fifth day of losses along with U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 98.46 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,500.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.09 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,311.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.03 points, or 1.39 percent, at 2,834.01.

The pan-European FTSE 300 index dropped 1.1 percent, a fourth straight day of declines.

U.S. government bond prices rose. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note overcame technical resistance near 1.75 percent. The 10-year note was up 12/32, its yield easing to 1.72 percent, - just 5 basis points from its lowest level in at least 50 years.

Investors followed the heated political debate in Athens where opponents of harsh austerity measures to obtain an international bailout are expected to win new elections in June.

The worries over Greece also caused a sharp fall in oil futures. Brent July crude was down $1.12 at $108.63 a barrel.

Gold, however, rose more than 1 percent, bouncing off a 4 1/2-month low. Spot gold rose to $1,553.80 an ounce from $1,538.30 late in New York on Wednesday, when it plunged to $1,527 - its weakest since Dec. 29.

The precious metal climbed to a high of $1,557.56 earlier, helped by the approaching expiry of gold options in the COMEX futures market. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Richard Hubbard and Silvia Antonioli in London and Rodrigo Campos in New York, editing by Kenneth Barry)