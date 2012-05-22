* Equities up on speculation meeting to tackle debt crisis
* Skepticism over any deal pressures euro, dollar rises
* Bond prices slip as investors doubt outcome to Wed meeting
(Adds comments, details)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 22 World shares gained for a
second day on Tuesday amid speculation of fresh action by
European leaders to tackle the region's debt crisis, even as the
euro fell on doubts that much would come of this week's meeting.
A rise in existing U.S. home sales to their highest annual
rate in nearly two years in April and a decline in foreclosures
added to the positive tone in equity markets.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 4.62 million
units, the highest since May 2010. Across the U.S., the median
price for a home resale jumped to $177,400 in April, up 10.1
percent from a year earlier.
"The housing market is showing some signs of life and the
April number suggests that sales of single-family homes are
rising again," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells
Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
Still, Thayer remained cautious.
"It's still an uneven recovery. We get some good months and
get some bad months, but we think the trend is starting to move
up."
European and U.S. shares gained more than 1 percent while
bond prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic on speculation
European leaders may devise new measures to foster growth in the
euro zone and restore market confidence.
An informal summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday is
expected to discuss the idea of euro area bonds jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states.
However, Germany's long-standing opposition is unlikely to
change; the country has dismissed the French-led call for the
eurozone to issue common bonds.
"Tomorrow's meeting will not deliver any landmark solution.
The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment," said
Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"There's this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary
policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal
decision but unfortunately this won't happen," Regesta said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51 points, or
0.4 percent, at 12,557.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.04 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,325.03. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.62 points, or 0.51
percent, at 2,861.83.
Banking shares led the rally, with four of the top five
contributors to the S&P 500's rise being JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Wells Fargo Corp, Citigroup Inc and Bank
of America.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
up 1.8 percent at 993.09 points, extending a recovery from
five-month lows hit on Monday.
MSCI's all-country global equity index was
up 1.16 percent to 304.83.
The euro fell amid skepticism the talks would yield much
progress. The euro was down 0.4 percent against the
dollar at $1.2768.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 16/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent.
Meanwhile, the dollar gained about 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies, boosted partly by a fall in the yen
after the Fitch ratings agency downgraded Japan on worries about
its high level of public debt.
The German June Bund future fell 36 ticks at
143.21, while German 10-year yields rose 5 basis
points at 1.48 percent.
Brent crude, which had earlier risen to over $109 a
barrel, eased back on signs of a deal with Iran to boost its
cooperation over investigating its nuclear program.
Major powers will meet in Iran on Wednesday to discuss its
nuclear program after the U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously
approved a package of economic sanctions on the country's oil
sector.
Brent rose 12 cents to $108.93 a barrel, while U.S. light
sweet crude oil fell 32 cents to $92.25 a barrel.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and Bernadette Baum)