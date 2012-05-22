* Equities falter as hope meeting to tackle debt crisis ebb
* Skepticism over deal pressures euro; dollar rises
* Bond prices slip as investors doubt outcome
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. equities faltered minutes
before the close on Tuesday and the euro fell as hopes European
leaders will tackle the region's debt crisis ebbed, fanning
doubts that much would come of a meeting just a day away.
European shares earlier gained almost 2 percent on optimism
European leaders may devise new measures to foster growth in the
euro zone and restore a doubtful market's confidence.
An informal summit of European Union leaders late on
Wednesday is expected to discuss the idea of regional bonds
jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states.
However, Germany's long-standing opposition is unlikely to
change; the country has dismissed the French-led call for the
euro zone to issue common bonds.
U.S. stocks ended the day mostly flat after gains of about 1
percent, pulled lower by a news report that some traders took as
a sign that the risk of Greece crashing out of the euro zone
was growing.
Dow Jones quoted former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos of
Greece as saying that Greeks had no choice but to stick with a
painful austerity program or face a damaging exit from the euro
zone, a risk he said was unlikely to materialize but was real.
The report weighed on a dose of pessimism in the market.
"The string of summit meetings that have been called to
address the euro crisis thus far have more often than not failed
to live up to market hopes for quick and decisive action and
this one will be no exception," said Shaun Osborne, chief
currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
A rise in sales of existing U.S. homes to their highest
annual rate in nearly two years in April and a decline in
foreclosures that pushed housing prices higher added to a
positive tone.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 3.4 percent to the highest annual rate since May
2010, while the median price nationwide jumped to $177,400, up
10.1 percent from a year earlier.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 1.67
points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 0.64 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,316.63. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.13 points, or 0.29
percent, at 2,839.08.
Banking shares led the rally, with JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America and Wells
Fargo Corp, the top four contributors to the S&P 500's
gains. The KBW banking index rose 1.1 percent.
Another 8.9 percent downdraft in Facebook Inc
pressured tech shares. Shares are now 18.4 percent off their
initial public offering price after three days of trading.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
rose 1.9 percent to close at 993.67, extending a recovery from
five-month lows hit on Monday.
MSCI's all-country global equity index was
up 0.8 percent to 303.65.
The euro fell amid skepticism Wednesday's talks would yield
much progress. The euro was down 1.0 percent against the
dollar at $1.2681. The dollar index rose 0.7 percent to 81.679
, rising after three days of losses.
The dollar was boosted in part by a fall in the yen after
Fitch ratings agency downgraded Japan on worries about its high
level of public debt.
"Tomorrow's meeting will not deliver any landmark solution.
The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment," said
Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"There's this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary
policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal
decision, but unfortunately this won't happen," Regesta said.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors took profits from
recent gains, while continuing uncertainty in Europe kept many
fund managers on the sidelines.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 10/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent.
Oil prices fell as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear
watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil
supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to
threaten economic growth.
Brent July crude slipped 40 cents to settle at
$108.41 a barrel.
The expiring U.S. June crude contract fell 91 cents
to settle at $91.66 a barrel, while U.S. crude for July delivery
fell $1.01 to settle at $91.85.
"There is perception that the Iranians are more agreeable at
this point to slowing down their nuclear efforts, but they still
have to show some concrete action regarding their nuclear
program to justify such hopes," said Gene McGillian, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled 0.76
percent lower at $1,576.6 an ounce.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index was down 1.1 percent
at 286.50.
