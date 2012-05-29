* Speculation grows that ECB will aid ailing regional banks
* Stocks jump, but bond prices also gain, on pessimistic
view
* Oil prices gain as fears of euro zone contagion ease
(Updates prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 29 Global equity markets jumped on
Tuesday on signs of a new strategy to deal with Europe's debt
crisis, but bond prices held on to gains on concerns about
Spain's banking system.
U.S. and European stocks extended gains, with Spanish stocks
trimming heavy losses, on mounting hopes the European Central
Bank will help ailing euro zone banks, traders said.
Speculation also centered on a meeting of the European
Commission on Wednesday when the commission will set out its
economic strategy for the euro zone and possibly shift its
emphasis from austerity to growth.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Tuesday that euro zone countries should come up with a timetable
to reach full economic union to reassure investors about the
future of the single currency bloc.
"We've got a ray of sunshine breaking out over Europe this
morning that is spilling across the Atlantic," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.
Traders also appear to be anticipating better-than-expected
economic news this week. May jobs and Institute for Supply
Management reports are due on Friday, he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.9 percent at 992.68,
and MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
1.1 percent to 304.10. Spain's IBEX was down 1.8
percent, paring a full percentage point of losses.
U.S. stocks rose on hopes China may unleash more spending
measures to stem a slower pace of economic growth, while Greek
election polls pointed to support for pro-bailout parties.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.56
points, or 1.14 percent, at 12,596.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 14.67 points, or 1.11 percent, at 1,332.49.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.13 points, or 1.27
percent, at 2,873.66.
The official Shanghai Securities News, citing unidentified
sources, reported that China's biggest banks appear to have
accelerated lending as Beijing starts to fast-track its approval
of infrastructure projects in an effort to spur sagging growth.
Investors were also encouraged by weekend polls in Greece
that showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs
the country's international bailout, has a lead over the leftist
SYRIZA party, which opposes it ahead of a June 17
election.
Markets barely reacted after a private sector report showed
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly cooled in May, falling to
the lowest level in four months, as Americans became more
pessimistic about the job market and economic outlook.
Another report showed U.S. home prices edged higher for the
second month in a row in March, suggesting prices are
stabilizing as the housing recovery gains momentum.
U.S. government debt prices rose and the yield on Germany's
10-year bond hit a fresh record low as doubts grew over Spain's
plan to recapitalise its banks and obtain finance for its
struggling regional governments.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
5/32 in price to yield 1.73 percent. Benchmark 10-year German
Bund yields touched a new low before edging up to
1.369 percent.
The June Bund futures contract also hit a record
high of 144.58, but later traded down at 144.29.
The euro traded down about 0.1 percent at $1.2530.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.18 percent at 82.257.
Crude oil rose above $107 a barrel on hopes for Chinese
economic stimulus, though fears of euro zone debt contagion and
of Middle East supply disruptions limited any gains.
Brent crude for July delivery rose 39 cents to
$107.50 per barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.03 cents to $91.88
a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by
Kenneth Barry)