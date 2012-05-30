* All 3 major Wall Street index fall more than 1 pct,
* European stocks, global shares also down over 1 pct
* Euro falls below $1.24, near two-year low
* Brent crude oil dives 3 pct to below $105
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 30 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest levels in at least 60 years on Wednesday,
and stocks and commodities sold off as fears over the deepening
euro zone debt crisis gripped investors.
The euro fell below $1.24, near a two-year low, as Italian
borrowing costs soared and concerns mounted over Spain's banking
sector. Crude oil prices fell 3 percent.
In equities markets, all three major indexes on Wall Street
fell more than 1 percent, and European and global shares also
fell by more than 1 percent.
Borrowing costs in Spain also rose, nearing the 7 percent
level that had forced other euro zone nations to seek bailouts.
Spain's stock market hit a nine-year low.
"Uncertainty remains high and headline risk is likely the
key driver," said Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at
Scotia Capital in Toronto. "The fear is that we only have
Band-Aid solutions, and we still don't have a medium-term plan
for Europe."
The yield on Spain's 10-year benchmark was at
6.675 percent. Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a bond sale
on Wednesday, with 10-year yields topping 6
percent for the first time since January.
The euro neared a two-year low as Spain's central
bank governor said the government would miss its deficit target
this year.
The European Commission threw Spain two potential lifelines
on Wednesday, offering more time to reduce its budget deficit
and offering direct aid from a euro zone rescue fund to
recapitalize distressed banks.
At noon, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
146.71 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,433.98. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 17.24 points, or 1.29 percent,
at 1,315.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.08
points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,835.91.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 1.5 percent lower at
975.74 points, having traded 105 percent of its 90-day volume
average. The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, which fell 2
percent, traded 70 percent of its volume average.
Spain's Ibex 35 index fell 2.8 percent to a
nine-year low.
MSCI's all-country world equity index shed
1.6 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 34/32, with
the yield at 1.6322 percent.
German government yields also declined as the yield on
10-year Spanish sovereign debt rose to six-month
highs on concerns over how Spanish banks will obtain capital to
stay afloat.
The euro was last down 0.8 percent to $1.2400 after touching
$1.2384, its lowest level since early July 2010. It also fell
against the safe-haven yen, losing nearly 1.4 percent
to trade near 97.90 yen, a four-month low.
The euro's weakness underpinned the dollar index,
which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies.
The index rose above 82.923, its highest level since September
2010.
The rise in the dollar as well as fears over the European
debt crisis dragged down commodities. Copper and platinum both
sank to 4-1/2-month lows as investors piled into safe havens.
"As we've seen during other periods of extreme risk
aversion, investors go into Treasury bonds, which are yielding
record lows, or they stay in cash. It's preservation of
capital," said analyst Robin Bhar at Societe Generale in London.
Oil fell 3 percent. London's benchmark Brent crude
hovered at around $103, breaching the key $105 support level.
U.S. crude in New York traded near $87.80, below the $90
support.
Gold, which serves as alternative play to the dollar, was
down about half a percent at above $1,560 an ounce, recovering
on a technical bounce after plumbing 1 percent earlier to below
$1,540.
