* Sharpest monthly loss since Sept for world stocks
* Weak U.S. data depresses markets
* Euro gives back early gains
* U.S. Treasury yields set lows
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 31 Stocks were headed on Thursday
to their worst month since September and commodities were also
battered after disappointing U.S. economic data and worries over
Europe fueled demand for safe-havens and pushed Treasury debt
yields to record lows.
The euro hit a 23-month low, depressed by concerns over
Spain and its troubled banks after expectations of an Irish vote
in favor of Europe's fiscal pact initially buoyed the currency.
Concerns over Friday's U.S. employment report for May also cast
a shadow over trading.
Equity markets across the world were on course to their
sharpest monthly loss in eight months.
Wall Street's S&P 500 was down 7 percent for May and heading
toward the 1,300 level it has defended since mid-January.
European stocks were also down 7 percent while global equities
showed a 10 percent drop for the month.
Investors were dismayed by a slew of bearish U.S. data,
including readings on the labor market, a report on overall
economic growth and manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest that
pointed to a slowdown in the recovery.
"There's a lot of instability in the world, and along with
the weak economic signals there's going to be significant
volatility that I don't expect to end anytime soon," said Don
Steinbrugge, managing partner of Agecroft Partners in Richmond,
Virginia.
"Today's data reduces expectations for tomorrow, and if that
number is weak it will definitely cause a big sell-off
tomorrow."
A jobs report from private U.S. payrolls processor ADP
showed that private employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer
than the expected 148,000, while new claims for unemployment
benefits rose by 10,000 for the fourth straight weekly increase.
Around 12:30 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average
edged into positive territory, up 2.80 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 12,422.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down
2.69 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,310.63. The Nasdaq Composite
Index was down 20.59 points, or 0.73 percent, at
2,816.77.
European stocks, tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300
index, were down 0.7 percent. Global equities, measured by the
MSCI index, shed 0.7 percent.
NO ECB HELP
Concerns over Europe's debt crisis and the lack of a clear
policy response have been rising since Spain unveiled
unconvincing plans to recapitalize nationalized lender Bankia
, raising the possibility it could need outside help.
In Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi ruled out hopes that
the central bank would step in to ease the pressure in financial
markets as EU leaders tried to agree on how to tackle structural
problems at the root of the debt crisis.
"Can the ECB fill the vacuum of lack of action by national
governments on fiscal growth? The answer is 'No,'" Draghi told
the European Parliament. "Can the ECB fill the vacuum of the
lack of action by national governments on the structural
problem? The answer is 'No.'"
Spain's 10-year bond yields were around 6.6 percent
, not far from Wednesday's euro-era high of 6.79
percent and close to the crucial 7 percent mark, which has led
to troubled nations like Portugal and Ireland needing bailouts.
The flight from Spanish debt and Italian bonds, which are
under threat of contagion from Spain, has pushed up demand for
the safety offered by German government paper. The yield on
Germany's two-year bonds traded just above zero
percent on Thursday, while benchmark 10-year Bund yields
hovered around their record low of about 1.25
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 15/32, with
the yield at 1.5662 percent -- lower than Wednesday's 1.6
percent levels, which already marked a 60-year bottom.
On the currency front, the euro was last at $1.2358 to the
dollar after plumbing a 23-month low at $1.2335. Against the
yen, the euro fell to its lowest level since December 2000,
reaching 96.48 yen.
May was also turning out to be one of the weakest months in
years for commodities.
Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London traded at
around $101 per barrel, heading for a 15 percent loss on the
month -- its worst monthly performance since December 2008.
Gold was near flat at around $1,563 an ounce,
although it was on target for a 6 percent monthly drop that
would mark its worst May in 30 years. Copper futures in London
hit 5-month lows at below $7,438 a tonne.