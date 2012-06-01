* Weak U.S. jobs data adds to growing signs of global
slowdown
* Yields on U.S., German benchmark bonds plumb fresh record
lows
* Euro hits 23-month low versus dollar, global stock indexes
slump
* Oil falls below $98 a barrel on global growth concerns
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 1 Yields on U.S. Treasury debt
fell to record lows o n F riday and stock markets plunged after a
weak U.S. jobs report aggravated fears of slower global growth
and sent investors scurrying for safety.
The data, which showed U.S. job growth in May was the
weakest in a year, underscored a growing sense that the U.S.
economy is not immune to weakness in Europe, where Spain is
struggling to support its banks, or slower growth in China.
Major U.S. and European indexes fell more than 1.5 percent.
Crude oil fell to a 16-month low beneath $98 per barrel
as poor Chinese manufacturing data and dismal European reports
on factory activity raised growth fears.
"From China to Europe to the U.S., all the data have shown
real slowing," said John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based
investment manager Again Capital.
The weak data has fueled speculation of another round of
emergency rescue measures from central banks, which have tried
to boost growth in recent years by slashing interest rates to
zero and providing cheap loans to banks.
"The hope for U.S. investors had been that the U.S. economy
at least could continue its growth even as Europe was
declining," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The time has probably come for some new government action
in the U.S., Europe and China."
Talk that the Federal Reserver could launch another round of
bond purchases pushed the dollar lower against the euro,
though Europe's debt crisis limited the single currency's gains.
It last traded at $1.2413 after dipping below $1.23.
Government bonds and gold soared as investors sought a safe
place to park their money.
German Bund futures hit a record high of 146.89, up
86 ticks on the day, and yields on German 10-year bonds
fell as low as 1.127 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose as much as
1-4/32 in price to yield 1.442 percent, the lowest on records
that date to the early 1800s, according to Reuters data.
Yields on British gilts also hit record lows.
Some questioned the wisdom of buying bonds that on an
inflation-adjusted basis are already providing negative returns.
The coupon on German and U.S. 10-year government debt is 1.75
percent - below the rate of inflation.
"It's starting to get a little ridiculous. The bond market
is just insane, insane. People have lost their mind," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
Even so, appetite for riskier assets was in short supply.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
1.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index index of
top European shares fell more than 2 percent, wiping out this
year's gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.54
points, or 1.76 percent, at 12,174.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 25.68 points, or 1.96 percent, at
1,284.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 58.76
points, or 2.08 percent, at 2,768.58.
Copper sank to its lowest level this year on global growth
concerns, and market measures of investor anxiety spiked. The
CBOE Volatility index jumped more than 5 percent and the
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 3.1 percent, paring
earlier gains of more than 7 percent.
"I highly doubt the selling will abate today, especially
with all the European turmoil going on" said Tom Donino, co-head
of trading at First New York Securities.
Gold prices reversed early losses to rally 3 percent on
speculation U.S. authorities could unveil another round of
monetary easing to boost growth. Spot gold hit a high of
$1,613.70 an ounce.
Brent crude oil futures tumbled to their lowest
since February 2011 to an intra-day low of $97.70, before
recovering to around $98.77, off 3 percent for the session.
U.S. crude oil slipped to $83.66 per barrel, down 2.9
percent.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, fell 1.4 percent after tumbling
nearly 11 percent in May, the second-largest monthly decline
since the darkest days of 2008.