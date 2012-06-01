* Weak U.S. jobs data adds to growing signs of global
slowdown
* Yields on U.S., German benchmark bonds at record lows
* Euro hits 23-month low versus dollar, global stock indexes
slump
* Oil falls below $98 a barrel on global growth concerns
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Herbert Lash and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, June 1 Yields on U.S. Treasury debt
fell to record lows o n F riday and stock markets plunged after a
weak U.S. jobs report aggravated fear of a global slump and sent
investors scurrying for safety.
The data, which showed U.S. job growth at its weakest in a
year, underscored a growing sense that the U.S. economy is not
immune to weakness in Europe, where Spain is struggling to
support its banks, or to slower growth in China.
U.S. and European stock indexes fell sharply, with the U.S.
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 down 2 percent, while crude oil
hit a 16-month low beneath $98 per barrel.
Poor Chinese manufacturing data and dismal European reports
on factory activity added to the anxiety, staking gold to its
biggest one-day rally in more than two years.
"I don't think we were ever out of the woods, but people got
very optimistic earlier this year. Now, reality is setting back
in," said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR, a global
consulting firm. "Globally, we've got a tough road ahead."
John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based investment manager
Again Capital, added : "From China to Europe to the U.S., all
the data have shown real slowing."
The dire outlook sparked talk of more emergency measures
from central banks, which have tried to boost growth in recent
years by slashing interest rates to zero and providing cheap
loans to banks.
"The time has probably come for some new government action
in the U.S., Europe and China," said Rick Meckler, president of
hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"The hope for U.S. investors," he said, "had been that the
U.S. economy at least could continue its growth even as Europe
was declining."
The possibility of new Federal Reserve bond purchases pushed
the dollar down against the euro, though Europe's crisis
limited the single currency's gains. It last traded up 0.3
percent at $1.2397 after dipping below $1.23 earlier.
German Bund futures hit a record high of 146.89, up
86 ticks on the day, and yields on German 10-year bonds
fell as low as 1.127 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose as much as
1-4/32 in price to yield 1.442 percent, the lowest on records
that date to the early 1800s, according to Reuters data.
Yields on British gilts also hit record lows.
Some questioned the wisdom of buying bonds that on an
inflation-adjusted basis are already providing negative returns.
The coupon on German and U.S. 10-year government debt is 1.75
percent - below the rate of inflation.
"It's starting to get a little ridiculous. The bond market
is just insane, insane. People have lost their mind," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
Even so, appetite for riskier assets was in short supply.
MSCI's all-country world equity index fell
1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index index of
top European shares shed more than 2 percent, wiping out this
year's gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 249.49
points, or 2.01 percent, at 12,143.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 30.06 points, or 2.29 percent, at
1,280.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 64.58
points, or 2.28 percent, at 2,762.76.
Copper sank to its lowest level this year on global growth
concerns, and market measures of investor anxiety spiked. The
CBOE Volatility index jumped more than 5 percent and the
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rose 3.1 percent.
"I highly doubt the selling will abate today, especially
with all the European turmoil going on" said Tom Donino, co-head
of trading at First New York Securities.
Gold shot up more than 3 percent, its best one-day rise in
more than two years, on speculation U.S. authorities could
unveil another round of monetary easing to boost growth. Spot
gold hit a high above $1,600 an ounce.
Brent crude oil futures tumbled to their lowest
since February 2011 to an intra-day low of $97.70, before
recovering to around $98.74, off 3.1 percent for the session.
U.S. crude oil fell to $83.56 per barrel, down 3
percent.