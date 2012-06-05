(Updates prices, adds comment, details)
* Spain signals distress over rising borrowing costs
* G7 agrees to work together to deal with debt crisis
* U.S. services sector rises modestly in May
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 5 The euro fell and German bond
prices gained on Tuesday as the euro zone debt crisis showed
signs of escalating after Spain said it was being shut out of
credit markets.
The treasury minister of Spain, the euro zone's fourth
biggest economy, said high borrowing costs meant credit markets
were closing to his country, and he made an appeal to the
European Union to help Madrid recapitalize its debt-laden
banks.
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major economies
discussed progress toward financial and fiscal union in Europe
after an emergency call but made no joint statement.
World stocks managed to edge higher, with U.S. shares
bolstered by data showing the U.S. services sector grew at a
slightly faster pace in May as new orders improved.
In Europe, shares advanced in a nervous, choppy session as
investors bought beaten-down shares on hopes for global central
bank policy action to revive the economic recovery.
"None of these meetings have produced anything meaningful,
and with debt burdens piling up across the globe, I remain
highly doubtful that anything substantive will be implemented,
and anything that falls short of fiscal union in Europe will
allow the crisis to proliferate," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.4 percent
to 291.93 points.
U.S. stocks were little changed at midday. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 2.80 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 12,098.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.89
points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,280.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 2.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,762.55.
"Europe's obviously a concern, but we've been selling off
for weeks on that," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co. in New York. "A slightly better-than-expected
services number, which makes up the majority of the U.S.
economy, is a sigh of relief in the face of a lot of
bearishness."
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
closed up 0.4 percent, with volumes thinned by a second day of
UK public holidays.
After Tuesday's G7 finance ministers conference call,
investors are waiting for a European Central Bank policy meeting
on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
to the U.S. Congress on Thursday, and the Greek elections and
G20 meeting in Mexico which are both on the weekend of June 17.
Funding options are narrowing for companies across the
globe, as issuers are shut out of markets due to risk aversion
for weaker credits and demand for spread that is sending costs
soaring.
EURO ZONE IN DECLINE
The euro, which early in the day hit a one-week high of
$1.2542, fell 0.5 percent to $1.2436, hit by
disappointment that the G7 released no statement following the
meeting.
"Their lips are sealed, which tells us that they are either
working on something big or failed to reach an agreement," said
Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT in Jersey City,
New Jersey. "Spain has become as much of a problem as Greece,
and for this reason policymakers can't leave things as they
currently are for much longer."
The risk premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year
debt rather than safe-haven German bonds hit a euro-era high of
548 basis points on Friday on concerns that Spain will
eventually be forced to seek a Greek-style bailout.
Spain will test the market on Thursday by issuing between 1
billion euros ($1.24 billion) and 2 billion euros in medium- and
long-term bonds at auction.
Adding to the bearish sentiment, all of the euro zone's
major economies are now in various states of decline, according
to business surveys that heaped more pressure on Europe's
leaders to stop the region becoming the center of a new global
crisis.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen, to 78.62 yen
, hitting a session high after Japan's finance minister,
Jun Azumi, said a strong yen is damaging Japan's economy.
Brent crude prices fell 9 cents to $98.76 a barrel,
after they briefly hit a 16-month low of $95.63 on Monday. U.S.
crude lost 2 cents to $83.96.
Spot gold eased to $1,615 an ounce.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32 in price with the yield at 1.5407 percent.
