NEW YORK, June 6 World stocks rose more than 2
percent, recovering a bit from recent weakness, and the euro
rallied on We dnesday on hopes that major central banks might act
to bolster a slowing global economy.
Brent crude jumped above $100 a barrel, while gold hit a
one-month high, leading a broad rally in the commodities sector.
Silver soared 4 percent for its largest gain in three months and
copper gained 3 percent.
A Federal Reserve official sounded more inclined to consider
further help for the U.S. economy, while the European Central
Bank left rates unchanged and its president, Mario Draghi,
suggested near-term action was unlikely. But some investors
interpreted his comment that risks to the economy had grown as a
sign of possible future action by the ECB.
"Since we're likely to see more economic weakness in the
months ahead, it's reasonable for the markets to assume the
chance of an ECB rate cut has gone up," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income, with $330
billion in assets under management.
"Risk markets find that reassuring because there haven't
been that many accommodative signals coming out of the ECB in
recent weeks."
The chatter was enough to spur buying in world stocks, which
have been hit hard of late and lost more than 11 percent between
April 27 and Tuesday as the euro zone's debt crisis appeared to
worsen. The sharp slide in stocks was seen as overdone by some.
The MSCI World Equity Index jumped 2.3
percent for its biggest daily gain since December. The MSCI
Emerging Equity Index gained 2 percent, rebounding
from a six-month low hit on Mon day.
Wall Street shares closed sharply higher, with the S&P
staging a major reversal above its 200-day moving average.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 286.84
points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40
percent, at 2,844.72.
"The evidence was there that the market was at least getting
close to the point of seller exhaustion. Once that happens, the
pressure to cover short positions increases," said Chris Burba,
a short-term market technician at Standard & Poor's in New York.
The European Central Bank resisted pressure to provide
immediate support for the euro zone's ailing economy by holding
interest rates steady at 1 percent. But in a later statement,
Draghi noted "increased downside risks to the economic outlook"
and saw annual inflation falling below 2 percent in early 2013.
The comments supported hopes for more accommodation down the
road.
A similar tone was struck by Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart, who said the U.S. central bank may need to consider
additional monetary easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or
Europe's troubles generate a broader financial shock.
BERNANKE TESTIMONY
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the U.S.
congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday and could
provide hints on the possibility of further monetary easing. The
Group of 20 economies is scheduled to meet later this month.
"We could well see easing taking place throughout many of
the G10 countries," said Ian Stannard, an executive director at
Morgan Stanley. "We believe that quantitative easing from the
Fed is also very much back on the table."
Markets were also supported by signs of urgent moves by
Germany and the European Union to find ways to rescue Spain's
troubled banks.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy, said on
T uesday it was effectively losing access to credit markets due
to prohibitive borrowing costs.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell for the third day in a row
after the benchmark 10-year yield hit an historic low last week.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 26/32, the
yield at 1.6609 percent.
The euro gained 0.9 percent to $1.2570, well off the
near two-year low of $1.2286 set o n F riday, as a broad rally in
risky assets sent investors scrambling to cover bets against the
currency.
"Lack of negative news overnight and from Draghi prompted a
short squeeze," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 79.24 yen.
Brent crude surged to an intra-day high of $101.39 a
barrel before easing to settle at $100.64, up $1.80. U.S. crude
climbed 73 cents to end at $85.02.
Gold rose more than 1 percent before turning flat
after the Fed said in its Beige Book summary that U.S. economic
growth picked up over the two prior months, decreasing the
bullion's appeal as an investment hedge against economic
uncertainty.
German 10-year bond yields rose 12 basis points to 1.32
percent, bouncing off a record low of 1.127
percent hit last Friday as nervousness over Spain's finances
prompted a surge in demand for safer assets.
Bund yields could rise further in coming sessions,
especially if Spain passes a key test for investor demand for
its debt at an auction on Thursday, strategists said.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were two basis
points lower on the day at 6.29 percent, extending this week's
fall to around 25 basis points.