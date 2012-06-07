(Updates with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testimony)
* World shares rally on central bank stimulus talk
* China cuts rates 25 basis points in surprise move
* Markets off highs as Fed offers few hints of stimulus
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 7 World stocks and the euro pared
gains on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if
financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further
monetary stimulus was imminent.
Bernanke told a committee of Congress the Fed was monitoring
"significant risks" to the U.S. recovery from Europe's debt and
banking crisis closely.
Earlier, global stocks had rallied to their highest in more
than a week and the euro advanced above $1.26 versus t he dollar
after China surprisingly cut interest rates to shore up
slackening economic growth, fuelling hopes other major central
banks may follow suit.
MSCI world equity index rose 1 percent to
3 02.04 points, off an earlier high of 303.89.
Bernanke's testimony comes after Janet Yellen, the Fed's
second-highest official, on Wednesday laid out the case for the
U.S. central bank to provide more support to a fragile economy
as financial turmoil in Europe mounts.
"We're selling off because Bernanke didn't reiterate the
earlier comments from Janet Yellen, which really takes (a third
round of quantitative easing) off the table in the immediate
term," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York.
U.S. stocks pared gains. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 93.05 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,507.84. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.16 points, or 0.54
percent, at 1,322.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
9.27 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,853.99.
The euro last traded flat at $1.2574 after earlier
rising as high as $1.2625.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses and edged higher after
Bernanke's comments. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 1/32, with the yield at 1.6575 percent.
