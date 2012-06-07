(Updates prices, adds details, comments)
* China cuts rates 25 basis points in surprise move
* Fed offers few hints of stimulus, supporting dollar
* Spanish bond yields fall after strong debt sale
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 7 Global stocks rose on Thursday
after China unexpectedly cut interest rates to shore up its
flagging economy, while the dollar gained against the euro after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations that
further measures to boost the U.S. economy were imminent.
Hopes that central banks in the United States and Europe
would act to bolster the global economy had driven world shares
up more than 3 percent this week after steep losses in May.
Bernanke, in testimony to Congress, said the Fed was ready
to shield the economy if financial troubles mount, but his tone
was far from crisis mode.
He said the central bank was monitoring "significant risks"
to the U.S. recovery from Europe's debt and banking crisis
closely. But he also said, "Despite economic difficulties in
Europe, the demand for U.S. exports has held up well."
"People had built up this hope that something significant
was going to happen, and perhaps that was disappointing," said
Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.9 percent
to 301.94 points. It had hit its highest level in more than a
week before Bernanke's testimony.
U.S. stock indexes also gained, but were well off earlier
highs. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.78
points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,498.57. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 6.17 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,321.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.40 points, or 0.22
percent, at 2,851.12.
China's interest rate cut helped boost U.S. companies linked
to China's commodity-hungry industrial complex. U.S. Steel Corp
climbed 1.1 percent to $20.25 percent, and miner
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc edged up 0.6 percent
to $33.87. The S&P Materials index gained 0.6 percent.
European shares closed higher, but well off an earlier peak.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1 percent
at 983.81, its highest close since May 29
The euro slid 0.1 percent to $1.2563 after earlier
rising as high as $1.2625 on Reuters data. Against the yen, the
dollar rose 0.5 percent to 79.63.
The dollar had been hindered by expectations for more easing
by the Fed at its upcoming policy meeting on June 19-20, which
would further depress the U.S. currency's relative yield appeal.
"If markets were looking for some very clear signs ahead of
the June policy announcement, I think they would be
disappointed," said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency
strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "There's no strong
commitment here to easing, and that's why I think the dollar is
a little stronger."
CHINA'S SURPRISE CUT
China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth
while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive
lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of
liberalization.
China's first rate cut since the global financial crisis
underlined heightened concern among policymakers worldwide that
the euro area's deepening debt problems are threatening economic
growth.
The decision by China's central bank to cut benchmark rates
by 25 basis points lifted oil prices on expectations that faster
growth in the world's largest energy consumer could boost
demand.
Brent crude rose 21 cents to $100.43 a barrel, after
rising as high as $102.45 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 14
cents at $85.16, after reaching $87.03 earlier.
Gains in the U.S. dollar pressured gold. Spot gold
was down at $1,587.69 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses after Bernanke's
comments. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32,
with the yield at 1.6575 percent.
The better tone in the markets allowed Spain to sell 2.1
billion euros of fresh debt on Thursday, just days after the
country's Treasury minister warned that access to the credit
markets was under threat.
Yields initially fell 10 basis points on Spain's existing
10-year bonds after the auction to 6.2 percent.
